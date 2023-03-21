YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

