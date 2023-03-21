YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Barclays cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE COF opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

