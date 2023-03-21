YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,515 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.