YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 360 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $180.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.15. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

