Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,849 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,434 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.