LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Trimmed by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,077 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after purchasing an additional 851,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,699,000 after purchasing an additional 764,671 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

NYSE:LYB opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average is $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

