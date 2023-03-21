Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 943.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,386,000 after buying an additional 568,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingredion by 24.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,980,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 51.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,315,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $98.39 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $105.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.93.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.