11,175 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

