Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $15.59 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 4.0% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $115.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.