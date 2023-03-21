Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

