Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 2,746 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Devon Energy by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

