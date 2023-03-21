Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 375.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 262,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 207,502 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $196.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.12. The company has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

