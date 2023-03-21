Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 180.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($124.03) to £119 ($146.14) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($153.51) to £135 ($165.79) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

