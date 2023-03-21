Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of AutoZone worth $25,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,391.17 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,451.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,390.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,872 shares of company stock valued at $94,603,027. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

