Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,696,000 after buying an additional 1,990,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.94.

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.