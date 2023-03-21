Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

