Accuvest Global Advisors Takes $493,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.5 %

CAT opened at $220.31 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

