Accuvest Global Advisors Makes New $499,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

