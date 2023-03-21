Bremer Bank National Association Has $670,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in General Mills were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.69.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.