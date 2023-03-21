Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $131,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.54.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

