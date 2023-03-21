Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

