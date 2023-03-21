Evmos (EVMOS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.16 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Evmos has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001069 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $89.78 million and $1.16 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

