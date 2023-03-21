XRUN Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $311.10 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $311.10 million and approximately $159,010.72 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XRUN has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One XRUN token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.28 or 0.00354908 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,216.18 or 0.25795979 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010075 BTC.

XRUN Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

