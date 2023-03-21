Pundi X (New) Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001629 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $117.90 million and $12.53 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.28 or 0.00354908 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,216.18 or 0.25795979 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.46700037 USD and is down -7.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $44,686,419.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

