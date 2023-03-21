DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Price Target Lowered to $1.10 at Citigroup

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup to $1.10 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

DouYu International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $380.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

