WOW-token (WOW) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $287.14 million and $1.38 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.82 or 0.01211210 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009789 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.85 or 0.01504417 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00020832 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000791 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02872794 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

