Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $74.82 Million

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $74.82 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.07731473 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,174,873.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

