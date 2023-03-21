CoinField Coin (CFC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,475.76

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $75.05 million and $2,475.76 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.28 or 0.00354908 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,216.18 or 0.25795979 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010075 BTC.

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

