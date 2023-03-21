OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8,800.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,030,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.3 %

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $816.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $821.18 and its 200 day moving average is $798.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

