DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,188 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $219.55 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

