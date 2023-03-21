DNB Asset Management AS Has $14.01 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,001 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Sysco Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SYY opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

