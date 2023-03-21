DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 25,767 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $112,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $294.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average of $169.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

