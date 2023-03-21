OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFSGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

OFS Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. OFS Capital has a payout ratio of 99.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

OFS Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OFS opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the first quarter worth $522,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 46.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 30.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

(Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

Read More

Dividend History for OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.