OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

OFS Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. OFS Capital has a payout ratio of 99.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

Shares of OFS opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the first quarter worth $522,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 46.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 30.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

