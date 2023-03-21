Gain Therapeutics (GANX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $58.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Gain Therapeutics

GANX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

