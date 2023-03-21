Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Natural Gas Services Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $117.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Trading of Natural Gas Services Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, engineered products, design and sales, rebuild and exchange, parts, WellMaker, CiP, and flare systems. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
Further Reading
