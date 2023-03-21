BurgerFi International (BFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.33. BurgerFi International has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other BurgerFi International news, CFO Michael Rabinovitch purchased 100,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 160,000 shares of company stock worth $80,000 and sold 150,000 shares worth $232,800. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BurgerFi International by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

