BurgerFi International (BFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd.
BurgerFi International Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.33. BurgerFi International has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at BurgerFi International
In other BurgerFi International news, CFO Michael Rabinovitch purchased 100,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 160,000 shares of company stock worth $80,000 and sold 150,000 shares worth $232,800. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BurgerFi International (BFI)
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
- These 3 Stocks Are Ready To Rally Out Of Bullish Bases
- Are the Good Times Already in the Rearview Mirror for Airlines?
- Build Bear Workshop Stock Awakens From Hibernation
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Offer Big Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.