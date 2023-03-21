Athira Pharma (ATHA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Athira Pharma

In other Athira Pharma news, CFO Glenna Mileson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,930 shares in the company, valued at $455,800.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

About Athira Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Athira Pharma by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.