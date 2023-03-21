Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Sigma Additive Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SASI opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.35. Sigma Additive Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Additive Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control, third-party validated technology, retrofit or integrated installations, thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification, and statistical process sampling and analytics.

