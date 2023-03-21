Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

