GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $88.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDDY. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.56.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,484 shares of company stock worth $2,237,822 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

