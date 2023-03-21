Worth Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 675,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 97,392 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 246,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 55,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

