Lam Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Mar 21st, 2023

Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGRGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 183,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 4.6% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lam Group Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.62. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

