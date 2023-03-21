Lam Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 183,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 4.6% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lam Group Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.62. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.