Lam Group Inc. Invests $3.65 Million in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.7% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,854,000 after acquiring an additional 75,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,776 shares of company stock valued at $498,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

AMPH opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

