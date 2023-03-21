Lam Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 159,195 Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 159,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,297,000 after buying an additional 1,062,200 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $9,938,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 663.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 613,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after buying an additional 533,032 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 890.2% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 334,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 300,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 652.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 221,024 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

