Lam Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.6% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.