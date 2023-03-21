Lam Group Inc. Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,703,000 after purchasing an additional 724,511 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,323,000 after purchasing an additional 661,624 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,581,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,866,000 after purchasing an additional 201,831 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,374,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $121,380,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07.

