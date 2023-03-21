Lam Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lam Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 751.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

