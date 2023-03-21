Lam Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV)

Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Lam Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AVIV stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $181.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.86.
Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
