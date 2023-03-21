Lam Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,604,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,134,000 after buying an additional 878,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,157,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,103,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 132,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 438.2% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 251,816 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

