Lam Group Inc. Buys Shares of 92,885 Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 92,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,772,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 199.7% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 135,118 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,604,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,134,000 after purchasing an additional 878,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIS opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.